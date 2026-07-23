HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,020 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of HubSpot worth $35,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares in the company, valued at $234,946,698. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total value of $216,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,458.20. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 17,915 shares worth $3,654,114. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 6.4%

HubSpot stock opened at $204.54 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.63 and a 52-week high of $568.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 107.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50 day moving average is $200.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.09.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $382.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $308.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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