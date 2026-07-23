HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,964 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 206,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of HubSpot worth $62,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HubSpot alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HubSpot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,838,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,424 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,188,191 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $533,993,000 after purchasing an additional 252,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,843 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $478,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,948 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $477,138,000 after purchasing an additional 642,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock worth $388,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $204.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.09. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $169.63 and a one year high of $568.16.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 1,313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,021.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $540,411.96. This represents a 86.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.37 per share, with a total value of $1,813,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,946,698. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and have sold 17,915 shares worth $3,654,114. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Evercore set a $225.00 target price on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HubSpot

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HubSpot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HubSpot wasn't on the list.

While HubSpot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here