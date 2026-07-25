HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,015 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 7,168 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.62% of HubSpot worth $77,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 378.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of HubSpot from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 target price on HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $205.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.63 and a 1-year high of $568.16.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan purchased 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $189.84 per share, with a total value of $522,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,550,102.88. This represents a 2.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $1,567,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,243,270. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 17,915 shares valued at $3,654,114. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key HubSpot News

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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