HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,656,338 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 80,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.80% of HubSpot worth $2,269,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $517.00 to $442.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $325.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $399.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $226.86 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.45 and a 12-month high of $682.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $243.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,913,130.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 362,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,520,640. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,585,062. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting HubSpot

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

Positive Sentiment: CallRail integrated its Voice Assist into HubSpot, bringing real‑time customer context to inbound calls — this strengthens HubSpot’s platform value for service/sales teams and can boost adoption of paid workflows and integrations. Read More.

CallRail integrated its Voice Assist into HubSpot, bringing real‑time customer context to inbound calls — this strengthens HubSpot’s platform value for service/sales teams and can boost adoption of paid workflows and integrations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Haas Automation selected TransPerfect’s GlobalLink connector for HubSpot to support ~65 million annual emails across seven languages, halving campaign build time — a sizable enterprise use case that demonstrates HubSpot’s traction in large-scale marketing operations. Read More.

Haas Automation selected TransPerfect’s GlobalLink connector for HubSpot to support ~65 million annual emails across seven languages, halving campaign build time — a sizable enterprise use case that demonstrates HubSpot’s traction in large-scale marketing operations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HubSpot launched an AI tool to improve “answer engine” visibility, pushing AI-enhanced search and discovery inside its stack — this can increase product stickiness and justify premium tiers or usage billing. Read More.

HubSpot launched an AI tool to improve “answer engine” visibility, pushing AI-enhanced search and discovery inside its stack — this can increase product stickiness and justify premium tiers or usage billing. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage shows HubSpot joining a market move away from flat AI fees (with peers such as Atlassian) toward more usage‑based models — a change that could unlock incremental revenue and align price with value. Read More.

Coverage shows HubSpot joining a market move away from flat AI fees (with peers such as Atlassian) toward more usage‑based models — a change that could unlock incremental revenue and align price with value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Articles emphasize HubSpot’s push for a unified data strategy as AI reshapes marketing — a strategic positioning that supports cross‑sell and upsell opportunities across CRM, marketing and service modules. Read More.

Articles emphasize HubSpot’s push for a unified data strategy as AI reshapes marketing — a strategic positioning that supports cross‑sell and upsell opportunities across CRM, marketing and service modules. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Investor narratives note the recent pullback as a potential buying opportunity for long‑term holders (highlighting interest from large investors/billionaires), which can support short‑term demand. Read More.

Investor narratives note the recent pullback as a potential buying opportunity for long‑term holders (highlighting interest from large investors/billionaires), which can support short‑term demand. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on rivals racing to boost AI brand visibility underscores competitive pressure in AI-driven marketing tools — could compress differentiation unless HubSpot converts product announcements into measurable adoption. Read More.

Coverage on rivals racing to boost AI brand visibility underscores competitive pressure in AI-driven marketing tools — could compress differentiation unless HubSpot converts product announcements into measurable adoption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: General guides on mastering HubSpot CRM integrations highlight continued ecosystem demand but are informational rather than company-specific catalysts. Read More.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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