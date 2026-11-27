State Street Corp lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,612,491 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 323,123 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.30% of HubSpot worth $330,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 13,241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 72,836 shares of the software maker's stock worth $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 544.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in HubSpot by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,845 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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HubSpot Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE HUBS opened at $210.42 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.63 and a 12 month high of $406.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock's 50 day moving average is $222.47 and its 200 day moving average is $224.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. HubSpot had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $947.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HubSpot from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of HubSpot from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on HubSpot from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $240.07.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Erika Fisher sold 702 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.72, for a total value of $159,859.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,419.88. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan purchased 22,985 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,858.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 82,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,538.40. This represents a 38.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,702 shares of company stock worth $4,284,144. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc. develops cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) and business software for companies seeking to attract, engage and support customers. Its platform combines a central CRM with tools for marketing, sales, customer service, content management, operations and commerce. HubSpot's products include Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, Content Hub and Operations Hub. The company also offers features powered by artificial intelligence, automation and analytics to help businesses manage customer interactions and coordinate work across teams.

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