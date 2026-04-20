Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $47.46 Million Position in Icon Plc $ICLR

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR - Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,449 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 59,710 shares during the quarter. Icon makes up about 7.0% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Icon worth $47,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Icon by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 141 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Icon by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $119.00 price objective on Icon in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Icon from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Icon from $200.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $222.00 price objective (down from $231.00) on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $148.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICLR

Icon Price Performance

Shares of Icon stock opened at $119.68 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.61. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $211.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Icon

Icon plc NASDAQ: ICLR is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon's service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

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