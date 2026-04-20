Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP - Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,148 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 325,367 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,453,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $106,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,234 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,712,981 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,196,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,627 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 6,987,635 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 68,089 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $408.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.02 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 69.12%.Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research set a $26.00 price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.20 to $13.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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