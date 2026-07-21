Humana Inc. $HUM Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,891 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 1,479,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of Humana worth $106,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE HUM opened at $397.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $163.11 and a one year high of $428.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Humana's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana from $211.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised Humana from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Humana from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Humana from $180.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $327.17.

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Humana Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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