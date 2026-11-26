Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,233,109 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 707,271 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for approximately 2.1% of Dodge & Cox's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 8.52% of Humana worth $3,904,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $4,138,160,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Humana by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,543,942 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,115,402,000 after acquiring an additional 86,870 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at $1,749,014,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Humana by 20,126.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,255,479 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $479,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at about $329,760,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $406.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $163.11 and a one year high of $462.87. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $409.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.30. Humana had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500- EPS. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.8850 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Humana's payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC downgraded Humana to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph Ventura sold 5,495 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.85, for a total transaction of $2,384,005.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,653.50. The trade was a 20.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is a U.S. health and wellness company best known for providing health insurance, particularly Medicare Advantage plans. Its offerings also include Medicare Supplement and prescription drug plans, along with Medicaid coverage in select markets. The company operates healthcare services through CenterWell, which includes primary care clinics, home health services and pharmacy offerings. These businesses support Humana's broader focus on coordinating care for older adults and other members.

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