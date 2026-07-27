Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,106 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 279,356 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.14.

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Huntington Bancshares News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: HBAN reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates, while revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations. Management also raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above consensus, signaling confidence in continued earnings growth. Article Title

HBAN reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates, while revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations. Management also raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above consensus, signaling confidence in continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The bank highlighted growth in net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits, which supports the view that core business trends remain healthy. Article Title

The bank highlighted growth in net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits, which supports the view that core business trends remain healthy. Positive Sentiment: Huntington also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and reinforces capital return plans.

Huntington also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and reinforces capital return plans. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, with consensus calling the stock a “Moderate Buy,” but several firms kept only an “equal weight” view.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, with consensus calling the stock a “Moderate Buy,” but several firms kept only an “equal weight” view. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and Stephens both lowered their price targets to $19, while Robert W. Baird raised its target to $21 and kept an outperform rating, leaving the analyst message mixed overall.

Morgan Stanley and Stephens both lowered their price targets to $19, while Robert W. Baird raised its target to $21 and kept an outperform rating, leaving the analyst message mixed overall. Negative Sentiment: Rising funding costs pressured Q2 margins, and higher expenses and provisions remain a headwind for profitability. Article Title

Rising funding costs pressured Q2 margins, and higher expenses and provisions remain a headwind for profitability. Negative Sentiment: The recent pullback in analyst price targets may be limiting upside expectations, even after the earnings report.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $3,878,106.70. Following the sale, the director owned 612,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,620,889.25. This represents a 26.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $190,224.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 267,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,821,462. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,029 shares of company stock valued at $464,980. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.36 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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