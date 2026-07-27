Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,704 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 72,396 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $14,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,319,041 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,319,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,228,656 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,351,806,000 after buying an additional 3,438,501 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 70,083,841 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,215,955,000 after buying an additional 68,478,435 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,302,953 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,091,615,000 after buying an additional 2,363,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,971,849 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,092,562,000 after buying an additional 3,908,927 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Huntington Bancshares News

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: HBAN reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates, while revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations. Management also raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above consensus, signaling confidence in continued earnings growth. Article Title

HBAN reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.39, matching Wall Street estimates, while revenue came in slightly ahead of expectations. Management also raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $1.90-$1.93, above consensus, signaling confidence in continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The bank highlighted growth in net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits, which supports the view that core business trends remain healthy. Article Title

The bank highlighted growth in net interest income, fee income, loans, and deposits, which supports the view that core business trends remain healthy. Positive Sentiment: Huntington also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and reinforces capital return plans.

Huntington also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share, which may appeal to income-focused investors and reinforces capital return plans. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, with consensus calling the stock a “Moderate Buy,” but several firms kept only an “equal weight” view.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, with consensus calling the stock a “Moderate Buy,” but several firms kept only an “equal weight” view. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and Stephens both lowered their price targets to $19, while Robert W. Baird raised its target to $21 and kept an outperform rating, leaving the analyst message mixed overall.

Morgan Stanley and Stephens both lowered their price targets to $19, while Robert W. Baird raised its target to $21 and kept an outperform rating, leaving the analyst message mixed overall. Negative Sentiment: Rising funding costs pressured Q2 margins, and higher expenses and provisions remain a headwind for profitability. Article Title

Rising funding costs pressured Q2 margins, and higher expenses and provisions remain a headwind for profitability. Negative Sentiment: The recent pullback in analyst price targets may be limiting upside expectations, even after the earnings report.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.64%.The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $190,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 267,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,462. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $3,878,106.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 612,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,620,889.25. This trade represents a 26.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,029 shares of company stock valued at $464,980. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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