Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,464 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.21% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $27,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 821 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 2.4%

HII stock opened at $294.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.04 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $388.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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