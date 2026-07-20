Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Stock Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,009 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,031 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $4,634,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $6,815,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 662.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 44,806 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $15,237,000 after buying an additional 38,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,760 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $124,384,000 after buying an additional 152,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $405.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $374.00.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $269.33 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $250.91 and a one year high of $460.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $298.06 and its 200-day moving average is $363.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,681,595.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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