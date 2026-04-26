Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Acquires 709 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,795 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises approximately 1.1% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after buying an additional 625,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,560 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $878,454,000 after acquiring an additional 73,727 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835,560 shares of the construction company's stock worth $678,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company's stock worth $606,117,000 after acquiring an additional 197,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,257 shares of the construction company's stock worth $423,529,000 after acquiring an additional 117,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Comfort Systems USA News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $10.51 vs. consensus near $6.80 and revenue $2.87B vs. ~$2.39B; net income and operating cash inflows surged, supporting margin expansion and stronger near‑term visibility. Press Release

Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $10.51 vs. consensus near $6.80 and revenue $2.87B vs. ~$2.39B; net income and operating cash inflows surged, supporting margin expansion and stronger near‑term visibility. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and sector mix are driving growth — management highlighted heavy technology/data‑center activity that pushed backlog higher and underpinned revenue growth and demand visibility. Coverage and summaries note the data-center boom as a key tailwind. Data-Center Backlog Article

Backlog and sector mix are driving growth — management highlighted heavy technology/data‑center activity that pushed backlog higher and underpinned revenue growth and demand visibility. Coverage and summaries note the data-center boom as a key tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — board increased the quarterly dividend to $0.80 (14.3% rise), a signal of confidence in cash flow and capital allocation. Dividend Release

Dividend raised — board increased the quarterly dividend to $0.80 (14.3% rise), a signal of confidence in cash flow and capital allocation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — KeyCorp moved FIX to “overweight” and set a $2,004 price target, providing further buy‑side support and a sizable upside projection from recent levels. Analyst Upgrade

Analyst upgrade — KeyCorp moved FIX to “overweight” and set a $2,004 price target, providing further buy‑side support and a sizable upside projection from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings coverage and call materials available — full earnings call transcript and slides provide additional detail for investors assessing sustainability of margins and project burn rates. (Earnings call transcript) Earnings Transcript

Earnings coverage and call materials available — full earnings call transcript and slides provide additional detail for investors assessing sustainability of margins and project burn rates. (Earnings call transcript) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — multiple recent senior‑executive sales have been reported, which can fuel short‑term selling pressure and investor caution even as fundamentals improve. Insider Activity

Insider selling — multiple recent senior‑executive sales have been reported, which can fuel short‑term selling pressure and investor caution even as fundamentals improve. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum risks — FIX trades at an elevated multiple after the rally (high P/E and recent 52‑week high), leaving the stock exposed to profit‑taking if future quarters don’t sustain the current pace. 52-Week High Coverage

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total transaction of $12,914,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,276,305.28. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total transaction of $13,608,468.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 171,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,243,501.76. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,786.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,723.89 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,463.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,162.59. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $1,829.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 55.17% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 37.06 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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