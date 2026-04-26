Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Firefly Aerospace, Inc. $FLY

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLY. AE Industrial Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $1,063,863,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $53,409,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $50,711,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,773,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,676,000 after buying an additional 1,241,987 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $35,337,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Firefly Aerospace

In other news, General Counsel David Leigh Wheeler sold 3,766 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $169,620.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 142,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,820.32. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Firefly Aerospace Stock Down 8.8%

FLY stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. Firefly Aerospace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock's 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a PE ratio of -3.82.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Firefly Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 234.80% and a negative net margin of 186.63%.The company had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 541.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Firefly Aerospace, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Firefly Aerospace from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Firefly Aerospace from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Firefly Aerospace from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Firefly Aerospace from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FLY

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace NASDAQ: FLY is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.

Firefly's product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.

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