Huntsman Corporation $HUN Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN - Free Report) by 264.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,395 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 416,613 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.33% of Huntsman worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $178,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,590 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,062,972 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $106,878,000 after buying an additional 2,772,563 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,364,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $66,131,000 after buying an additional 3,351,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,969,687 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $69,697,000 after buying an additional 336,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huntsman by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,862,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $68,629,000 after buying an additional 199,668 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $12.81 on Friday. Huntsman Corporation has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 5.83%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Corporation will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Huntsman's dividend payout ratio is currently -18.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Huntsman from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntsman from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntsman from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUN

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

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