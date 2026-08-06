Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,980 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 27,629 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.96% of Huron Consulting Group worth $19,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,464 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 53.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,938 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,538,000 after buying an additional 68,891 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,313,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 174.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 24,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $3,986,082.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,319,730.41. This represents a 24.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $52,468.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,616,232.24. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 27,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,677 over the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $149.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.06. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.39. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.88 and a 1-year high of $186.77.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $475.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.98 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Huron Consulting Group's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $184.25.

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About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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