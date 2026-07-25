Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Shares Sold by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,820 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 45,269 shares during the quarter. Huron Consulting Group comprises approximately 5.0% of Sunriver Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Huron Consulting Group worth $29,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HURN. Weiss Ratings downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $112.30 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.88 and a 12 month high of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.72.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.12 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $52,468.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,616,232.24. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $191,223.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at $900,460.75. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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