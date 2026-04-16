Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 26,909 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL's holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,464 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,938 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 68,891 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,313,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN opened at $131.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $133.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.11. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.77.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $441.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $433.57 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.18%.The company's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,514.56. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,296 shares of company stock valued at $185,796 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.50.

View Our Latest Report on HURN

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

Further Reading

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