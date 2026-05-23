Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Stake Decreased by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. reduced its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,141 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 22,026 shares during the period. Huron Consulting Group makes up 4.3% of BloombergSen Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BloombergSen Inc. owned 1.99% of Huron Consulting Group worth $59,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $925,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $4,328,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $11,633,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 131.8% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 250,489 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,764,000 after purchasing an additional 142,448 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,432,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $105.46 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.15. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $437.12 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $52,468.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,232.24. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,211,514.56. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $224,707. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HURN. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.50.

View Our Latest Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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