State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT - Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651,468 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,533,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.21% of Hut 8 worth $228,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,294,000. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,602,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 424.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 929,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,014,000 after purchasing an additional 752,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,949,000. Finally, Montanova Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hut 8 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hut 8

Hut 8 Stock Performance

Shares of Hut 8 stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock's fifty day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $140.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 4.53.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $1.70. The business had revenue of $71.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.78 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 169.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mayo Shattuck, III sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 89,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,940,800. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp. is a North American energy and digital infrastructure company. Its businesses include Bitcoin mining, data center operations and infrastructure services for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence workloads. The company develops and operates facilities and related energy infrastructure, and offers services such as data center hosting and managed infrastructure. Its operations and development activities span the United States and Canada. Hut 8 Corp. was formed through the 2023 business combination of Hut 8 Mining Corp., a Canadian Bitcoin mining company, and US Bitcoin Corp. The combined company broadened its focus beyond mining to include digital infrastructure and energy-related operations.

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