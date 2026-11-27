Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,785 shares of the company's stock after selling 460,971 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of Hyatt Hotels worth $34,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $56,408,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 287,364 shares of the company's stock worth $46,248,000 after buying an additional 47,977 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1,178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 247,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,316,000 after buying an additional 228,561 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 239,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,991,000 after buying an additional 119,050 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 189,272 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,215,000 after buying an additional 78,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $224.00 to $217.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $221.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.1%

H opened at $186.54 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $137.53 and a 1 year high of $206.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Hyatt Hotels's revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.48, for a total transaction of $322,116.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,281. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Amar Lalvani sold 1,364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $222,413.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,015.64. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises and licenses hotels, resorts and other lodging properties. Its offerings also include vacation ownership, residential properties and related guest services. The company's portfolio spans luxury, lifestyle, all-inclusive and full-service brands, including Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Thompson Hotels and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. Hyatt also operates the World of Hyatt loyalty program.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hyatt Hotels, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hyatt Hotels wasn't on the list.

While Hyatt Hotels currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report