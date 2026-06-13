Hyperion Capital Advisors LP Buys New Position in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,857 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $12,822,000. Globus Medical accounts for 6.3% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Globus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 887,000 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $77,444,000 after buying an additional 711,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $115.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.36.

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Globus Medical Trading Down 0.1%

Globus Medical stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $759.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 510,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,201,733. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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