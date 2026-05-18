iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 183,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Samsara by 6,078.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Samsara by 953.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Samsara by 194.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Samsara by 73.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Samsara by 95.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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More Samsara News

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Samsara Trading Up 0.1%

IOT opened at $29.59 on Monday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,478.71, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 19,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $586,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 462,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,884,030. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 95,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $2,628,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,856,972. This trade represents a 58.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,718,893 shares of company stock valued at $77,263,103. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report).

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