iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,213 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 1,121,300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,214 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Veralto were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Veralto by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 855 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 340 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 18.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Get Veralto alerts: Sign Up

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $92.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Veralto, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Veralto wasn't on the list.

While Veralto currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here