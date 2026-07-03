iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 15,336.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,937.45. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $326.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $309.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.96. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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