iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 573,756 Shares of Aramark $ARMK

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,231 shares of the company's stock after selling 573,756 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Aramark were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company's stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,294 shares of the company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 2,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

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Aramark Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $56.31 on Friday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Aramark's payout ratio is 35.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aramark from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aramark from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Aramark from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aramark

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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