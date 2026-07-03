iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.28 Million Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,112,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,315,000 after purchasing an additional 285,626 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 422,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,460,000 after purchasing an additional 128,174 shares during the last quarter. Sherry Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $445,254,000 after purchasing an additional 152,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Zoom Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoom Communications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed its Buy rating on Zoom and raised its price target to $130 , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga article

Needham & Company reaffirmed its rating on Zoom and raised its price target to , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Zoom announced a definitive agreement to acquire Common Room , an AI-native GTM intelligence platform. The deal is aimed at strengthening Zoom’s AI revenue platform by combining buyer-intelligence data, enrichment, and AI agents, which could improve Zoom’s long-term growth story. GlobeNewswire article

Zoom announced a definitive agreement to acquire , an AI-native GTM intelligence platform. The deal is aimed at strengthening Zoom’s AI revenue platform by combining buyer-intelligence data, enrichment, and AI agents, which could improve Zoom’s long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage has highlighted Zoom’s expanding AI and customer-experience initiatives, including new Virtual Agent tools and partner integrations, which support the thesis that Zoom is building a more durable platform around automation and regulated workflows. Yahoo Finance article

Recent coverage has highlighted Zoom’s expanding AI and customer-experience initiatives, including new Virtual Agent tools and partner integrations, which support the thesis that Zoom is building a more durable platform around automation and regulated workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed Zoom as a possible value stock, noting that the shares have fallen sharply over the past five years and may still trade below estimated intrinsic value. This is supportive for investors looking for discounted valuation, but it is not an immediate catalyst.

Several articles discussed Zoom as a possible value stock, noting that the shares have fallen sharply over the past five years and may still trade below estimated intrinsic value. This is supportive for investors looking for discounted valuation, but it is not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One market commentary included Zoom in a discussion of mid-cap stocks that investors should be cautious about, reflecting lingering skepticism around competition and execution risk. Yahoo Finance article

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,129,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $173,312.36. This represents a 86.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,923 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $5,679,146.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,988,571.12. This trade represents a 65.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 156,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,194 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on Zoom Communications from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoom Communications from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Zoom Communications Stock Down 3.3%

Zoom Communications stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.15 and a 12-month high of $114.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Zoom Communications's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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