Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 298,517 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,685 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 298,517 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management comprises 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of Annaly Capital Management worth $13,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,733 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,481 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 833.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,784 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $341.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $595.27 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.3%. Annaly Capital Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, April 24th. JonesTrading reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Annaly Capital Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.22.

Read Our Latest Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

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