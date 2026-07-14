Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $15.03 Million Investment in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,566 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $15,026,000. ExxonMobil makes up 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $598.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $146.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.75.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.45.

Read Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

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About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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