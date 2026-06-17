Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 341,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $8,495,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. CICC Research began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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