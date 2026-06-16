Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR Position Increased by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Ichor worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 892,524 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 154,404 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,891 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,482 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 59,656 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ichor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,419 shares of the technology company's stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 target price on Ichor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $92.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.87.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $251.32 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 9,923 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $715,547.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,165,441.82. The trade was a 38.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $961,953.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,586,824.82. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,621. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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