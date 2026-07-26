Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,402 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 50,995 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.44% of Ichor worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ichor Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $86.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 1.78. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $790,938.78. This represents a 24.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $961,953.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 165,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,586,824.82. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 79,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,621 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ichor from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $76.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ichor

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

See Also

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