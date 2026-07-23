Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys 30,710 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for approximately 1.1% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.'s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $89.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.44%.Stanley Black & Decker's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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