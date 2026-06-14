Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,019 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,758 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company's fifty day moving average price is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney and set a $125 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Benzinga report on Needham rating reaffirmation

Needham & Company reaffirmed its rating on Disney and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead. Positive Sentiment: Disney upgraded the My Disney Experience app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. AOL article on My Disney Experience app upgrade

Disney upgraded the app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. Neutral Sentiment: Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Yahoo Entertainment article on Kevin Costner story

Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted Disney’s share price weakness and valuation debate, but that appears more reflective of the broader pullback than a new company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on DIS share price weakness

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here