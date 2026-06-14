IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Purchased by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,359 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. IDEX comprises about 0.9% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP owned 0.25% of IDEX worth $32,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 target price on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE IEX opened at $218.12 on Friday. IDEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $157.25 and a 1-year high of $223.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $208.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. IDEX's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.20%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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