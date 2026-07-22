IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,528 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,067 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of IDEX worth $29,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get IDEX alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in IDEX by 57.6% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

IDEX Stock Down 0.0%

IEX opened at $221.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.22. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. IDEX's payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Read Our Latest Report on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IDEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDEX wasn't on the list.

While IDEX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here