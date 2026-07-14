IDEX Corporation $IEX Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,997 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,118 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of IDEX worth $30,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price target on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.11.

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IDEX Trading Down 0.3%

IDEX stock opened at $221.43 on Tuesday. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.25 and a 52-week high of $230.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.35.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. IDEX's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's payout ratio is 43.20%.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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