IDEX Corporation $IEX Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,634 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 105,355 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in IDEX were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in IDEX by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 5,823 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IDEX by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in IDEX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 2,585 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in IDEX by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IEX

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $223.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.10. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.25 and a 12-month high of $226.15.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.58 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The business's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. IDEX's payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

See Also

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