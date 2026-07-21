IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,380 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $131,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company's stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. Citigroup began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $563.81 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $513.02 and a 12 month high of $769.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's 50 day moving average is $555.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.49. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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