IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 312.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,121 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,006.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,678,000 after purchasing an additional 82,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total transaction of $15,338,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,975,125.30. The trade was a 21.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total transaction of $1,115,574.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,511,734.37. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,777 shares of company stock valued at $18,235,113. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $559.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $496.61 and a 52 week high of $769.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $566.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $642.13.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IDEXX Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IDEXX Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While IDEXX Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here