IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,789 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,994.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 573,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,145,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $751.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $552.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.62. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $518.55 and a 52 week high of $769.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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