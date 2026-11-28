Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,206 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,849 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 60 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 64 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company's stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $805.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $740.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $717.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $721.91 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $595.67 and its 200-day moving average is $575.56. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $500.61 and a one year high of $757.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 71.04%. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, insider Jonathan Mazelsky sold 25,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.19, for a total value of $17,678,196.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,803 shares in the company, valued at $58,929,431.57. This trade represents a 23.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 8,906 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.59, for a total value of $6,132,582.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,501.71. This trade represents a 55.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 41,428 shares of company stock valued at $28,567,934 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops and provides diagnostic, information technology and related products and services, primarily for the veterinary market. Its offerings include in-clinic diagnostic analyzers and tests, reference laboratory services, and software that helps veterinary practices manage clinical and business operations. The company also provides diagnostic products for livestock and poultry health, as well as water testing solutions used to monitor water quality. IDEXX serves customers around the world through its international operations and distribution network.

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