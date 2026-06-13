Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 54,023 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,016 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 54,023 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $45,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amphenol by 106.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,920,982,000 after buying an additional 8,021,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after buying an additional 7,930,532 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0%

APH opened at $153.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.08 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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