Ieq Capital LLC Buys 19,889 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,925 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Comfort Systems USA worth $77,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after acquiring an additional 625,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,103,453,000 after acquiring an additional 332,441 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $289,349,000 after acquiring an additional 309,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $606,117,000 after acquiring an additional 197,613 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Glj Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,991.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total transaction of $2,020,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,295,571.84. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $1,877.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,781.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,386.40. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $489.54 and a 52-week high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. Comfort Systems USA's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Further Reading

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