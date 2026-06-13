Ieq Capital LLC Buys 66,803 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,592 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 66,803 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $52,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $184.44 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The firm has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.13 and a 200 day moving average of $207.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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