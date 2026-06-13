Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,869 shares of the online travel company's stock after buying an additional 44,313 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Expedia Group worth $78,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 970.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Expedia Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $224.89 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.00 and a 12-month high of $303.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.97 and a 200 day moving average of $247.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Expedia Group's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $345.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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