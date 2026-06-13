Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,658 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $52,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 20,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. marrick wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Lam Research by 391.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,161 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 39,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Lam Research by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Article Title

Lam Research is benefiting from renewed optimism around wafer-fab equipment demand, with management recently raising its 2026 WFE market forecast to $140 billion and analysts lifting price targets on expectations that AI-driven chip investment will stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lam Research as a core beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, with Barclays reiterating constructive views on chip-equipment names and investors focusing on ongoing spending for new semiconductor supply. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Article Title

Lam Research’s recent earnings outperformance and upbeat guidance continue to support the bullish case, with the company beating estimates and projecting stronger revenue momentum into upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Article Title

Some recent pieces focus on valuation after the AI-driven rally, suggesting investors are now weighing how much upside is already priced in after a sharp run-up. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks have remained volatile, and one recent session saw LRCX fall more steeply than the market, showing that the stock can still be pressured by sector-wide AI and macro swings. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.01.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $366.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company's 50-day moving average is $286.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.58. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $373.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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