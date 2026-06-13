Ieq Capital LLC Has $39.52 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,929 shares of the software company's stock after selling 56,244 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $39,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Down 6.8%

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $204.02 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.90 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $244.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.16.

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Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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