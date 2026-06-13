Ieq Capital LLC Has $46.03 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,640 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 98,427 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $46,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $15,780,919,000 after buying an additional 771,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $4,134,174,000 after purchasing an additional 673,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,455,911,000 after purchasing an additional 308,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,211,975,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,939,435,000 after purchasing an additional 392,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $190.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, including Erste Group raising earnings estimates for FY2027 and FY2028, adding to expectations that TJX can continue delivering solid profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum.

Recent articles pointed to TJX hitting a 52-week high, supported by strong customer traffic, off-price demand, and global expansion, which can fuel investor confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors.

The company’s quarterly dividend announcement underscores a steady cash-return profile and may appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments.

Several headlines described TJX as a strong momentum or growth stock, but these were largely commentary pieces rather than new fundamental developments. Neutral Sentiment: Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

Director Jackwyn Nemerov’s sale of TJX shares and Chairman Carol Meyrowitz’s larger share sale may draw attention, but insider selling does not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted ongoing risks from costs and the broader macroeconomic environment, which could pressure margins if conditions weaken.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average of $156.08. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.TJX Companies's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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